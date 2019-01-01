Se licenció en derecho por la UAB en 2007, y completó el Máster de Integración Europea en la UAB (2008) y el LL.M en Europäisches Recht en el Europa Institut de Saarbrücken (2009). Es doctora en derecho por el European University Institute de Florencia (2015). Entre sus publicaciones se encuentra la monografía “Global data protection in the field of law enforcement. An EU perspective” (2016, Editorial Routledge) y el artículo “Fundamental Rights Implications of Interconnecting Migration and Policing Databases in the EU” (2021, Human Rights Law Review).