Profile

Cristina Blasi Casagran

Doctora

Bio

Se licenció en derecho por la UAB en 2007, y completó el Máster de Integración Europea en la UAB (2008) y el LL.M en Europäisches Recht en el Europa Institut de Saarbrücken (2009). Es doctora en derecho por el European University Institute de Florencia (2015). Entre sus publicaciones se encuentra la monografía “Global data protection in the field of law enforcement. An EU perspective” (2016, Editorial Routledge) y el artículo “Fundamental Rights Implications of Interconnecting Migration and Policing Databases in the EU” (2021, Human Rights Law Review).

Courses

Ley de protección de datos. Conoce tus derechos

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder