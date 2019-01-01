Dave Lloyd is senior manager of Global Search Marketing at Adobe Systems where he leads a global team delivering Organic & Site Search strategies. His team’s charter is to deliver industry best practices, drive KPI-focused goals, integrate with all marketing and web disciplines, and alpha test Adobe Marketing Cloud products. He is Google-certified, has 12 years of digital and search marketing experience, and a Business degree from U.C. Davis. Dave is on our advisory board for our internal SEO program.