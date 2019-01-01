Dan Randall has over 25 years’ experience in software engineering and information technology and currently works in the software development industry focusing on software modernization. He is the co-author of the Java Web Services Certification Exam for Sun Microsystems and the associated training and practice materials for test takers. The exam is taken by thousands of programmers worldwide. Dan was also the technical editor for the book "Think Like a Programmer." He earned a BS in computer science from American Sentinel University where he was named Outstanding Graduate and the recipient of the Joe B. Wyatt Leadership Award. He later earned an MS in computer science and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in computer science at Nova Southeastern University. He teaches computer science and web development at several universities, including the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education. His research interests are currently artificial intelligence, programming languages and machine learning.