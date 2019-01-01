Profile

Dr. David Boyd

Hymowitz Family Professor of the Practice of Global Health

    Bio

    Dr. David Boyd is the Hymowitz Family Professor of the Practice of Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute (DGHI), Duke University, and is an expert in global health, cross-cultural medicine, and traditional Chinese medicine. Before joining Duke, he was the Associate Director of the Center for Medicine, Health, and Society at Vanderbilt University and taught courses in global health, public health, and social medicine. Dr. Boyd was the founding executive director of the Center for Health and Healing at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles where he focused on integrating complementary medical services into health care for low-income patients with chronic and terminal illnesses and engaged in hospital-based programs, community health outreach, and intervention for multiple ethnic and immigrant populations. Trained in traditional Chinese medicine at the Pacific Institute of Oriental Medicine in New York, Dr. Boyd also holds a BA from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, a PhD in medieval studies from Yale University and has completed postgraduate clinical training in China. Passionate about undergraduate education, Dr. Boyd focuses on the educational, service learning, and outreach components of the DGHI's programs and directs the Student Research and Training site in the Guatemala Highlands. He has traveled and researched in over 50 different countries.

    Courses

    The Challenges of Global Health

