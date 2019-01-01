David Hill
is a New Zealand author and has been writing full-time since 1983. He writes for young adults and adults. His books have been translated into several different languages and published in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. His multi-award winning young adult titles include: Fat-Four-Eyed and Useless
, Right Where it Hurts
, Take it Easy
, See Ya, Simon
, Coming Back
, and My Brother's War. He has had short stories published in a number of anthologies and magazines and has also had his work read on Radio New Zealand.