Profile

David A. Owens, PhD, PE

Professor

    Bio

    David A. Owens is Professor of the Practice of Management and Innovation at Vanderbilt’s Graduate School of Management, where he also directs the Executive Development Institute. Specializing in innovation and new product development, he is known as a dynamic speaker and is the recipient of numerous teaching awards. He provides education and consulting services for a wide range of clients around the world, and his work has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, London Guardian and San Jose Mercury News, as well as on NPR’s Marketplace.

    Owens has consulted for NASA, The Smithsonian, Nissan, Gibson Music, Alcatel, Tetra Pak, Cisco, LEGO, The Henry Ford Museum and many other organizations. He has done product design work for well-known firms including Daimler Benz, Apple, Dell, Corning, Steelcase while working at IDEO Product Development. He also served as CEO of Griffin Technology, a large consumer electronics firm in the iPhone/iPad/iPod accessory market.

    Owens earned his PhD in management science and engineering through a joint fellowship program between Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and its School of Engineering. He holds an MS in engineering product design from the d.school at Stanford and is a registered professional electrical engineer (PE). In his current work, Owens focuses on concrete strategies for creating positive change in all types of organizations. His book “Creative People Must Be Stopped! Six Ways We Stop Innovation (Without Even Trying)” was published by Jossey-Bass Wiley in 2012.

    Book Synopsis Video: Creative People Must Be Stopped!

    Courses

    Leading Innovation in Arts and Culture

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder