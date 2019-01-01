Dr David Thomson is a Critical Care specialist and a consultant surgeon in the Transplant Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. He is a lecturer at the University of Cape Town. David completed his undergraduate medical training in Durban at the University of KwaZulu Natal. He went on to specialize in surgery at the University of Cape Town completing his FCS in 2011, MMed in surgery in 2012 and a critical care fellowship in 2015. He was the winner of the Bunny Angorn prize in Surgical Research and was awarded the Garron Caine Travelling fellowship spending time in Boston, USA at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard Centre for Surgery and Public Health. He works between the Critical Care Department and the Transplant Unit performing kidney and liver transplants and ICU rounds. He has an interest in promoting organ donation and transplantation. Specifically through education projects and by refining hospital systems to ensure all potential donors are adequately assessed and managed and that the families are appropriately counselled.