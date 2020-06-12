David S. Buck, M.D., M.P.H., is an Associate Dean for Community Health at the University of Houston’s College of Medicine, Clinical Professor at the UT McGovern Medical School and Professor (Adjunct) at University of Texas School of Public Health – Houston: Management, Policy and Community Health Division and Rice University’s Department of Sociology. He was Professor at Baylor College of Medicine's Department of Family & Community Medicine for 21 years. He began working with the underserved developing medical and dental clinics for the indigent population in Houston in 1984 after working with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. In 1999, he founded Healthcare for the Homeless—Houston. He co-founded Doctor's for Change and served as its Chair from 2006-8. He founded the Houston-Galveston Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Program in 2007 and served as its chair 2007-2016. 