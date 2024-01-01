Debanga Raj Neog is an Assistant Professor at the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. He holds a PhD in Computer Science from The University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada, and a B. Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, India. He brings 12+ years of experience in leading academic and industrial projects in the areas of computer vision, computer graphics, and machine learning. Dr. Neog has received several awards and recognitions for his work, such as the Young Scientist Award by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, the Mitacs Globalink Research Award - INRIA, and the Four Year Doctoral Fellowship (4YF) at UBC. Prior to joining IIT Guwahati in 2021, he served as Co-Founder at Nytilus Inc. - a Toronto-based computational imaging startup for industrial applications.