Dennis Francis is Dean of Education
at the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa and Honorary Professor of Education at the University of the KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. He holds a doctorate in sociology and writes extensively and teaches in the fields of social justice and sexuality education. Dennis is accredited by the National Research Foundation of South Africa and is chairperson of the South African Education Deans Forum. He has published the edited collection
Acting on HIV: Using Drama to Create Possibilities for Change (Sense Publishers, 2011) and co-authored
Praxis towards
Sustainable Empowering Learning Environments in South Africa (Sun Press, 2010).