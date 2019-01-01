James Kit Hon Tsoi is Assistant Professor in Dental Materials Science and Assistant Dean of Electives and Experiential Learning at HKU Faculty of Dentistry. James began his academic journey at the University of Hong first in Applied and Analytical Chemistry and his PhD studies in Dental Materials Science. James is actively engaged in a number of research areas including: Dental materials (mechanical behaviours, novel resin composites and ceramics), biomaterials, dental informatics, digital dentistry (CAD/CAM implications) and pharmaceutics. He is well dedicated in research activity for Dental Material Science Unit at HKU and is the Convenor of Biomedical and Tissue Engineering Research Group of the faculty. He provides leadership and advisory to the Unit and actively promote and foster innovative research.