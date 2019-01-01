Desireé Abbott works for Limeade as a Business Intelligence Developer and formerly worked for Ancestry (as in www.Ancestry.com) as a Senior UX Prototyper, specializing in Data Visualization. After taking the scenic route through college, culminating in an associate’s degree of her own design from Ohio University, she decided to start from scratch and study Physics, concentrating on Cosmology and Astrophysics. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and later her Master’s degree from University of California Davis, Desireé shifted gears and moved into the tech industry. Over the course of a couple of years as a product analyst and SQL ninja, she discovered the phenomenon that is Data Visualization and has not since looked back. Marrying her love of coding and things mathematical together with making things beautiful, it is the perfect intersection of her skills and passions. An avid participant in the Tableau community, Desireé’s favorite learning tool is a community-run project called Makeover Monday. Find her and check out her participation on Tableau Public or on Twitter. Outside of work, Desireé plays the piano, crochets, and gets her fix for all things space-related by volunteering at the observatory at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, CA. She lives on a beautiful island with her husband and their two cats, Lyra and Pan.