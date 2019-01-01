Dianne Rudo has over 30 years of international advisory experience structuring and financing infrastructure transactions, financing initiatives and risk mitigation instruments to support private investment and public-private partnerships transactions in developed and emerging markets. She has over 20 years of management level training experience, creating courses and teaching on project finance, credit, PPPs and private sector investment in infrastructure worldwide. As principal for Rudo international Advisors, she provides transaction and strategic advisory services in the infrastructure and agriculture sectors to private and public sector clients, including international organizations, governments, and development agencies. Prior to founding her own firm in 1997, Ms. Rudo established and ran, as Vice President, the Project Finance Division of the Export-Import Bank of the United States where she was responsible for project finance transactions worldwide. Before joining the US Government, Ms. Rudo was First Vice President, Corporate Finance Department at Drexel Burnham Lambert advising corporate clients on security offerings and project finance transactions in the power sector. Ms. Rudo serves on a number of expert panels and boards that support infrastructure development and investment in developing countries. She has an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University and a B.A. in Economics and French from Tufts University.