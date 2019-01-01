ELINGUI Pascal Uriel is the Director of Technological Innovation at Groupe CERCO and former Artificial Intelligence & Voices Technologies project Manager. He has a diploma in Design Engineering in Telecommunication and Computer Science. With 10 years of experience, he has been teaching for 9 years in engineering schools and major Business School. He is a certified Linux expert. In his professional career, he mainly worked as a researcher, notably on voice technologies in African languages. As an insatiable learner, he was able to quickly adopt the major technologies trends of the last 10 years: smartphone programming, Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, ... He was consecutively Co-lead of Facebook Developer Circles communities in Senegal and now Ivory Coast. He is very involved in community activities in order to enhance developers' communities in Africa.