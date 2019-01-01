Profile

ELINGUI Pascal Uriel

Subject Matter Expert / MLOps

Bio

ELINGUI Pascal Uriel is the Director of Technological Innovation at Groupe CERCO and former Artificial Intelligence & Voices Technologies project Manager. He has a diploma in Design Engineering in Telecommunication and Computer Science. With 10 years of experience, he has been teaching for 9 years in engineering schools and major Business School. He is a certified Linux expert. In his professional career, he mainly worked as a researcher, notably on voice technologies in African languages. As an insatiable learner, he was able to quickly adopt the major technologies trends of the last 10 years: smartphone programming, Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, ... He was consecutively Co-lead of Facebook Developer Circles communities in Senegal and now Ivory Coast. He is very involved in community activities in order to enhance developers' communities in Africa.

Courses

Apprendre à une IA des jeux de stratégie avec easyAI

Google Data Studio - Création de Tableaux de Bords Interactifs

Travailler en ligne de commande sous Linux

DataViz - Grammaire des Graphiques avec Python

Initiation Pratique à VIM

Scripting Bash - Découverte du Langage de Programmation

Introduction Pratique à YAML

AutoML avec AutoKeras - Classification d'images

COVID-19 : Les séries temporelles avec Python et Pandas

Tensorflow : Analyse de Sentiments avec Word Embedding

Gestion des utilisateurs et des groupes sous Linux

Regex Python - Découvrir les Expressions Régulières

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder