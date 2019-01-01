Profile

Etienne Krieger

Affiliate Professor

Bio

Etienne Krieger is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a Ph.D. in management science from Paris Dauphine University. He is an Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris and Scientific Director of the HEC Entrepreneurship Center. Etienne is also a member of the investment committee of the Phitrust Impact Investors venture fund. He was a board member of Xiring, a leading security solutions provider for electronic transactions, from its IPO in 2006 until its friendly takeover by Ingenico in 2011. He is also co-founder of several innovative companies. His teaching focuses on new venture creation and financing. Etienne is a co-founder and member of the board of the French Academy of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Courses

Creating and Developing a Tech Startup

Créer et développer une startup technologique

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder