Etienne Krieger is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a Ph.D. in management science from Paris Dauphine University. He is an Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris and Scientific Director of the HEC Entrepreneurship Center. Etienne is also a member of the investment committee of the Phitrust Impact Investors venture fund. He was a board member of Xiring, a leading security solutions provider for electronic transactions, from its IPO in 2006 until its friendly takeover by Ingenico in 2011. He is also co-founder of several innovative companies. His teaching focuses on new venture creation and financing. Etienne is a co-founder and member of the board of the French Academy of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.