George Oduro is Associate Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. His prize winning
doctoral thesis from the University of Cambridge, UK, focused on the Professional Development of Headteachers in Ghana. He has taught at all levels of Ghana’s educational system in both rural and urban contexts. His professional development concerns lie in leadership strategies for improving the quality of teaching and learning in schools. He is a Leadership and Management training facilitator for the British Council Connecting Classrooms Project and the Local Director of the Leadership for Learning (Ghana-Cambridge) programme. George is a Fellow of the Centre for Commonwealth Education; the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust; and the All Saints’ Educational Trust.