    Dr. Gregorio Gomez is a Clinical Associate Professor of Immunology in the College of Medicine at the University of Houston. He holds a BS in Biology and PhD in Biological Sciences from The University of Texas at Austin. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at National Institutes of Health and held faculty positions at Virginia Commonwealth University and University of South Carolina School of Medicine before joining the faculty at University of Houston College of Medicine. As a trained research immunologist, he has been principal investigator of NIH-funded grants and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles. His research focus is in mast cell biology and mechanisms of allergic reactions. At the University of Houston College of Medicine, he is responsible for developing and delivering the Immunology curriculum to medical students in the Scientific Foundations of Medicine and throughout the organ-based courses. He is also Co-Director of the Integumentary System course and the Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems course.

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

