I'm currently an Accounting Lecturer at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign after starting my full-time career in Academia in August 2014. While I have been teaching various accounting courses over the past 20 years, I bring over 30 years of industry experience to the classroom which allows me the ability to use real-world examples to make key concepts more understandable to my students. My background includes working in management levels of Accounting/Finance for such Fortune 500 companies as HARSCO & Rite-Aid Corporation as well as having the unique privilege to work almost 25 years for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, the world-renowned hospitality & entertainment company based in iconic Hershey, PA!