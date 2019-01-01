Profile

Gregory L. Davis, CPA, CMA, CFM, CCM

Lecturer of Accountancy

Bio

I'm currently an Accounting Lecturer at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign after starting my full-time career in Academia in August 2014. While I have been teaching various accounting courses over the past 20 years, I bring over 30 years of industry experience to the classroom which allows me the ability to use real-world examples to make key concepts more understandable to my students. My background includes working in management levels of Accounting/Finance for such Fortune 500 companies as HARSCO & Rite-Aid Corporation as well as having the unique privilege to work almost 25 years for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, the world-renowned hospitality & entertainment company based in iconic Hershey, PA!

Courses

Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System

Accounting Analysis I: Measurement and Disclosure of Assets

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder