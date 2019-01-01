Profile

Gabriella A. Varga

Distinguished Professor of Animal Science

    Bio

    Gabriella A. Varga is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Dairy and Animal Science at the Pennsylvania State University and had been a member of the faculty since 1985. Gabriella retired in December, 2013. While on faculty Dr. Varga conducted research and had both teaching and extension appointments in the department. Her research focused on management strategies for late gestation and early postpartum dairy cows and management strategies that enhanced profitability on the dairy farm. Her research program incorporated basic and applied concepts to provide an understanding of factors affecting the needs of the dairy cow. She continues to provide educational information that can be used directly by the dairy producer. Gabriella taught a junior and senior level dairy management and nutrition class for undergraduates and ruminant physiology class for graduate students. She currently is a coach for the PSU Dairy Challenge team and participates on many dairy profit teams throughout Pennsylvania.

    Courses

    Dairy Production and Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder