Gabriella A. Varga is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Dairy and Animal Science at the Pennsylvania State University and had been a member of the faculty since 1985. Gabriella retired in December, 2013. While on faculty Dr. Varga conducted research and had both teaching and extension appointments in the department. Her research focused on management strategies for late gestation and early postpartum dairy cows and management strategies that enhanced profitability on the dairy farm. Her research program incorporated basic and applied concepts to provide an understanding of factors affecting the needs of the dairy cow. She continues to provide educational information that can be used directly by the dairy producer. Gabriella taught a junior and senior level dairy management and nutrition class for undergraduates and ruminant physiology class for graduate students. She currently is a coach for the PSU Dairy Challenge team and participates on many dairy profit teams throughout Pennsylvania.