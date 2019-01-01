Dr. Greg Roth is a Professor in the Department of Plant Science at Penn State and has responsibilities in both research and extension. He has been a member of the faculty at Penn State since 1989. Dr. Roth's research focuses on the development of innovative management strategies of corn, soybeans, wheat, barley and sorghum production. He helps to coordinate variety testing and crop input evaluation trials at Penn State. He provides leadership to the Corn Hybrid Evaluation Program at Penn State and has developed a special program focusing on corn silage in conjunction with the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania. In his extension work, Dr. Roth is a member of the Penn State Field and Forage Crop Extension Team and is currently serving as the team leader. He participates in numerous conferences for crop and dairy producers and agribusiness professionals annually and also is a frequent contributor to the Penn State Field Crop News. He works closely with many commodity groups to ensure his work is timely and relevant. Dr. Roth has also been instrumental in the development of the Penn State Cover Crop Interseeder which helps to facilitate the use of cover crops in corn production to reduce environmental impacts and improve soil health. Greg and his wife Bobbi reside in Pennsylvania Furnace and have two adult children Andrew and Emily, who are both alumni of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State.