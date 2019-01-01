Profile

Hadi Salehi Esfahani

Professor of Economics and Professor of Business Administration

Bio

Hadi Salehi Esfahani is a professor of Economics and Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California Berkley and has been on the Illinois faculty from three decades. Professor Esfahani is leading economist who is ranked in top tiers due to his great quality teaching. He is recognized by students many times and won Best Teacher Award, Faculty of the Year, and stayed in List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent. His teaching is backed by strong research that he conducted over the years. His research work appeared constantly in refereed journals. He holds editorship of many leading economics and finance journals for years including Quarterly Review of Economics and Finance, and Review of Middle East Economics and Finance. He served Middle East Economic Association in different capacities from member to its president and played a critical role in policy developments.

Courses

Country Level Economics: Policies, Institutions, and Macroeconomic Performance

Country Level Economics: Macroeconomic Variables and Markets

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder