Hadi Salehi Esfahani is a professor of Economics and Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California Berkley and has been on the Illinois faculty from three decades. Professor Esfahani is leading economist who is ranked in top tiers due to his great quality teaching. He is recognized by students many times and won Best Teacher Award, Faculty of the Year, and stayed in List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent. His teaching is backed by strong research that he conducted over the years. His research work appeared constantly in refereed journals. He holds editorship of many leading economics and finance journals for years including Quarterly Review of Economics and Finance, and Review of Middle East Economics and Finance. He served Middle East Economic Association in different capacities from member to its president and played a critical role in policy developments.