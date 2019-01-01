Profile

Han Smit

Professor of Corporate Finance

Bio

Han T.J. Smit is currently Professor of Corporate Finance at Erasmus School of Economics of the Erasmus University Rotterdam and has been visiting fellow or scholar at NIAS (Netherlands Institute of Advanced Studies in the Humanities and Social Sciences), Harvard University and UC at Berkeley. He is interested in practical application of valuation models private equity and acquisition strategies. Han published articles in the fields of finance and strategy in established academic journals and practitioner journals (such as the Wall Street Journal). Recent books include Strategic Investment: Options and Games (with Trigeorgis) and Playing at Acquisitions (with Moraitis) both published with Princeton University Press. Han is coordinator and co-founder of the master program in financial economics of the Erasmus School of Economics.

Courses

Advanced Valuation and Strategy - M&A, Private Equity, and Venture Capital

