Hassan Kafshi

MBA, CMMI

Hassan Kafshi, MBA, CMMI, has over 20 years of Information Systems expertise in teaching and practicing structured approach in developing Information Technology and Computer Science applications. He received his MBA in Operations Research and BS in Information Systems from University of Baltimore. He is also a Certified Capability Maturity Model (CMM) assessor from Carnegie Mellon, Software Engineering Institute and certified Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) foundation. Taught several Information Systems courses, business courses, and programming languages in various colleges and universities such as University of California Irvine, Towson State University, and Loyola.

Project Execution

