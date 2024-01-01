Holly Ott is Professor of Production Management at Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences, where she received the Teaching Award for Best Lecturer in 2022 and 2023. She is the program head for the new International Bachelors of Wood Technology. Prof. Ott has been teaching at the university level since 2009 in Singapore, USA and Germany and held a full professorship in industrial engineering at a state-accredited, private university in Bayern from 2014 - 2020. She has been a senior lecturer at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) since 2012 and in 2015 received the TUM Teaching Innovation Award for the development of the highly successful Massive Open Online Professional Program Lean and Six Sigma: Qualitative Tools for Quality and Productivity with the MOOC provider edX. Prof. Ott holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia and has worked for twelve years in semiconductor production and supply chain in the USA, Europe and Asia for Siemens, Motorola, IBM and Infineon. Her work has been in the areas of 2D device and process simulation and reliability, quality, production and supply chain management. Her current research areas are in digitalization for SMEs in the wood industry in Germany, production and supply chain simulation and optimization including reduction of CO2 emissions for through horizontal collaboration and new contractual solutions for the wood supply chain in southeast Bavaria to ensure sustainability for all partners. She is a board member of the association, Wir bauen auf heimisches Holz e.V.