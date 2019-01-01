Dr. Valier is the Director of the Medicine & Society Program in the Honors College at the University of Houston where she holds a joint appointment as an instructional assistant professor with the Department of Health Systems and Population Health Sciences in the University of Houston College of Medicine. She is a medical and health humanities scholar who received an MA (Cantab.) in Biological Sciences from the University of Cambridge, UK; an MS in the History & Philosophy of Science, Technology, and Medicine from the University of Manchester, UK; as well as a PhD in the History of Medicine also awarded by the University of Manchester, UK, . Her research and teaching interests cover a range of issues within the recent history of biomedical sciences and she has published on the history of cancer as well as on the history and uses of clinical trials in international contexts.