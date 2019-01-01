Profile

Helen Valier

Instructional Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Valier is the Director of the Medicine & Society Program in the Honors College at the University of Houston where she holds a joint appointment as an instructional assistant professor with the Department of Health Systems and Population Health Sciences in the University of Houston College of Medicine. She is a medical and health humanities scholar who received an MA (Cantab.) in Biological Sciences from the University of Cambridge, UK; an MS in the History & Philosophy of Science, Technology, and Medicine from the University of Manchester, UK; as well as a PhD in the History of Medicine also awarded by the University of Manchester, UK, . Her research and teaching interests cover a range of issues within the recent history of biomedical sciences and she has published on the history of cancer as well as on the history and uses of clinical trials in international contexts.

    Courses

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder