Profile

Ikechukwu Nigel Ogbuchi

IT Professional and Machine Learning Engineer

Bio

Machine Learning Engineer and IT professional with a strong interest in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision and emerging technologies.

Courses

Build a Machine Learning Image Classifier with Python

Working with BigQuery

Create audio transcripts with Amazon Transcribe

How to Use Microsoft Azure ML Studio for Kaggle Competitions

ML: Diagnose the presence of Breast Cancer with Python

Text Editing in Linux

Create Beautiful Data Visualizations with Python and Altair

