Jen Gunderman

Assistant Professor of Musicology

    Assistant Professor of Musicology Jen Gunderman divides her time between teaching, performing, and recording. She has been at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music since 2004, specializing in American popular music history courses, but she is also an active studio session musician, live performer, and producer. She worked at Columbia Records/Sony Music in NYC before beginning a career as a freelance musician which has led to performances and recordings with a diverse variety of musicians, including Kris Kristofferson, Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), Roger McGuinn (Byrds), Exene Cervenka (X), Peter Frampton, Loretta Lynn, Steve Cropper (Booker T & the MGs), Willie Nelson, John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Duane Eddy, Michael McDonald, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, and many others. She currently plays keyboards and sings in Sheryl Crow's band.

    Understanding the Music Business: What is Music Worth?

