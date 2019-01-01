Profile

José Lull

Profesor asociado

    José Lull es profesor asociado del Departamento de Ciencias de la Antigüedad y de la Edad Media de la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona y profesor de historia de Egipto del Máster Oficial en Lengua y Civilización del Antiguo Egipto impartido por el Instituto de Estudios del Próximo Oriente Antiguo de la misma universidad.

    Sus campos de investigación son la historia y la arqueología de Egipto durante el Reino Nuevo y el Tercer Período Intermedio, así como la astronomía y la cronología del antiguo Egipto.

    Se formó como egiptólogo en el Ägyptologisches Institut de la Universität Tübingen (Alemania) y ha sido investigador postdoctoral del mismo centro.

    José Lull is a professor in the Department of Ancient and Medieval Sciences at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and he teaches Egyptian History in the Masters degree in Language and Civilization of Ancient Egypt offered by the Institut d’Estudis del Pròxim Orient Antic (Institute of Ancient Near Eastern Studies) of the same university.

    His fields of research include the history and the archaeology of Ancient Egypt during the New Kingdom and the Third Intermediate Period and Ancient Egyptian astronomy and chronology.

    He trained as an Egyptologist at the Ägyptologisches Institut of the Universität Tübingen (Germany) and he has been a postdoctoral researcher at the same institution.

    Courses

    Egiptología (Egyptology)

    El Valle de los Reyes

