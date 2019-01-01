Joe A. Bradley is a Lecturer in the College of Business and College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He holds a Ph.D. in Systems & Entrepreneurial Engineering from the University of Illinois. His research interests are focused on technology management and product development, on how information is used and managed within a product development environment. In particular, Dr. Bradley is interested in challenges at the interface of product development, technology management, intellectual property management, and entrepreneurship.