Joe A. Bradley

Lecturer in Business Administration

Bio

Joe A. Bradley is a Lecturer in the College of Business and College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He holds a Ph.D. in Systems & Entrepreneurial Engineering from the University of Illinois. His research interests are focused on technology management and product development, on how information is used and managed within a product development environment. In particular, Dr. Bradley is interested in challenges at the interface of product development, technology management, intellectual property management, and entrepreneurship.

Courses

Value Chain Management Capstone

