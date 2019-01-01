Profile

John Lavine

Founder, Professor and Director, Media Management Center

    Bio

    John Lavine is a professor of media management and strategy in Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications and in the Kellogg School of Management. He was dean of Medill from 2005-12. Globally the Center does research on the media’s major’s challenges and educates senior media executives. Before coming to Northwestern, Lavine was the publisher/editor of a group of daily newspapers. He also was an executive of an international film company in London and the United States that did much of its work for television, and was president and publisher of an international medical journal publishing company.

    Courses

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Capstone Project

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Ensuring Your Content's Impact

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Expanding Your Content’s Reach

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Engaging Audiences

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Managing Content

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder