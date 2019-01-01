My name is Justin Cannady and I am from Birmingham, Alabama. I received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Education in Secondary Mathematics from the University of Montevallo. In addition, I completed an Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Design and Technology at the University of West Florida. I am currently pursuing my DBA at Franklin University with a focus on improving workplace culture in nonprofit organizations. I currently work for the National Math + Science Initiative (NMSI) as the Senior Computer Science Program Design Manager. In my role, I design and develop instructional resources and professional learning opportunities for K-12 computer science teachers. I am passionate about equity and social justice, especially in education. Personal hobbies include raising two children (6 and 9), cooking, 3D design and printing, being crafty, and all-things-geeky.