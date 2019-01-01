Kelsey O'Brien is an Assistant Librarian in the Information Literacy Department at the University at Albany, SUNY. She holds a Masters in Library and Information Studies and has previously worked as a high school library media specialist and a youth services librarian. Her research interests include gamification, micro-credentialing and creative publication tools. Her latest project has been developing content for the Metaliteracy Badging System, an Open SUNY initiative that has been steadily expanding in its use as an open educational resource.