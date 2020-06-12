Profile

Kimberly Pilkinton

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Pilkinton is an Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. She will be the Director of the MD/MPH Program and is an instructor and involved in curriculum development for several courses. She has a BS in Biochemistry from the University of Dallas, an MPH from the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston, and has a MD, after graduating as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, from the UT Health Science Center at Houston Medical School. She completed her specialty training in obstetrics and gynecology from Texas A&M-Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX. She is a board-certified Ob/Gyn who has enjoyed practicing the full breadth of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences in addition to being an educator and teacher for over 20 years thus far. She is a previous Ob/Gyn residency program director and has been honored with many teaching awards from medical students and residents. Dr. Pilkinton embraces the opportunity to help individual patients, their families, and inter-disciplinary members of the healthcare team while always being interested in promoting the health and well-being at a population level via such things as collaborative work, research, and additional involvement and leadership in organizations.

    Courses

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

