Dr. Pilkinton is an Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. She will be the Director of the MD/MPH Program and is an instructor and involved in curriculum development for several courses. She has a BS in Biochemistry from the University of Dallas, an MPH from the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston, and has a MD, after graduating as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, from the UT Health Science Center at Houston Medical School. She completed her specialty training in obstetrics and gynecology from Texas A&M-Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX. She is a board-certified Ob/Gyn who has enjoyed practicing the full breadth of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences in addition to being an educator and teacher for over 20 years thus far. She is a previous Ob/Gyn residency program director and has been honored with many teaching awards from medical students and residents. Dr. Pilkinton embraces the opportunity to help individual patients, their families, and inter-disciplinary members of the healthcare team while always being interested in promoting the health and well-being at a population level via such things as collaborative work, research, and additional involvement and leadership in organizations.