Profile

Leslie Holden

Cofounder, The Digital Fashion Group

Bio

Leslie is a graduate of the RCA and a co-founder at the groundbreaking online education, The Digital Fashion Group As Head of Fashion at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) and a member of the AMFI board for over 14 years, Leslie was responsible for the redevelopment of the international curricula focusing on digitalization and sustainability in fashion, and the first AMFI Master award, MA Fashion Enterprise Creation. He grew the international recognition and standing of the school as a centre of excellence for fashion teaching and research. Being a design director and entrepreneur with over 20 years’ experience in the fashion industry for such companies as Dunhill, Stefanel, Byblos, Burberry and Liberty, he has extensive knowledge of the international luxury market and the relationship of education to business. Leslie sits on the Steering Committee of The EU Worth Partnership Project, and is an EU expert for the creative industries. He was for many years an Executive Board member of the International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institutes (IFFTI), and a trustee of The UK Graduate Fashion Foundation, and is a regular keynote speaker at many major fashion education and creative conferences. / Instagram @thedigitalfashiongroup / Linkedin.com/school/the-digital-fashion-group / Vimeo.com/thedigitalfashiongroup / Youtube.com/channel/UCcNsbF_msZpuUv3CPPLyIXw

Courses

Digital Fashion Reality

Digital Fashion Mindset

Digital Fashion Industry

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder