Leslie is a graduate of the RCA and a co-founder at the groundbreaking online education, The Digital Fashion Group As Head of Fashion at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) and a member of the AMFI board for over 14 years, Leslie was responsible for the redevelopment of the international curricula focusing on digitalization and sustainability in fashion, and the first AMFI Master award, MA Fashion Enterprise Creation. He grew the international recognition and standing of the school as a centre of excellence for fashion teaching and research. Being a design director and entrepreneur with over 20 years’ experience in the fashion industry for such companies as Dunhill, Stefanel, Byblos, Burberry and Liberty, he has extensive knowledge of the international luxury market and the relationship of education to business. Leslie sits on the Steering Committee of The EU Worth Partnership Project, and is an EU expert for the creative industries. He was for many years an Executive Board member of the International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institutes (IFFTI), and a trustee of The UK Graduate Fashion Foundation, and is a regular keynote speaker at many major fashion education and creative conferences. / Instagram @thedigitalfashiongroup / Linkedin.com/school/the-digital-fashion-group / Vimeo.com/thedigitalfashiongroup / Youtube.com/channel/UCcNsbF_msZpuUv3CPPLyIXw