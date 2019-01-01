Leslie E. Quint, M.D. is a Professor of Radiology and Surgery at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, MI, USA. She earned her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and her medical degree from Cornell University. Dr. Quint completed her radiology residency training at the University of Michigan, followed by a cross sectional imaging fellowship at the same institution. Dr. Quint is a member of the division of Cardiothoracic Radiology at the University of Michigan and is the director for medical student education in the Department of Radiology. Dr. Quint is a Past President of the Society of Body Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance (SCBT/MR) and also a Past President of the International Cancer Imaging Society (ICIS). She has co-authored more than 100 peer reviewed articles in the scientific literature, in addition to multiple book chapters and scientific abstracts. She has presented or co-authored numerous scientific papers at national and international meetings, leading to prizes from ICIS, SCBT/MR, and RSNA, and given nearly 200 extramural invited lectures. She has also received several teaching prizes and is included in the Best Doctors in America list and the Guide to America's Top Radiologists. Dr. Quint's main clinical and research interests include CT imaging of thoracic cancers and thoracic aortic diseases. She also has a strong interest in medical education.