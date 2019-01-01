Profile

Lisa Mazzola

Assistant Director, School and Teacher Programs

Bio

Lisa Mazzola has been working in the field of Museum Educator for over 20 years. In her current role as the Assistant Director of School and Teacher Programs she develops programs, resources ( analog and digital) for K- 12 teachers and students that relate to MoMA's collections and museum based teaching practice. Current digital projects include the award winning MoMA Learning site. In addition to her role in School and Teacher Programs, she has taught in an adjunct capacity for NYU and Columbia Teacher’s College in their Arts Administration and Arts Education masters programs. Prior to her work at MoMA, Lisa coordinated gallery education and special projects at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, Smithsonian Institution in New York City and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.. Lisa received a B.A. from the State University of New York, College at Oswego, where she majored in Art History and minored in Museum Studies and an M.A. in Liberal Studies/Urban Education from the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City.

Courses

Modern Art & Ideas

Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes

Art & Activity: Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Art

Art & Inquiry: Museum Teaching Strategies For Your Classroom

