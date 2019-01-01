Dr. Laura H. Kahn is a physician and research scholar with the Program on Science and Global Security at the School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University. In April 2006, she published Confronting Zoonoses, Linking Human and Veterinary Medicine in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases. That publication helped launch the One Health Initiative (http://www.onehealthinitiative.com) that seeks to improve the health of all species by increasing communication and collaboration between human, animal, and environmental health specialists. She is the author of “Who’s in Charge? Leadership during epidemics, bioterror attacks, and other public health crises” published in 2009 by Praeger Security International. She writes online columns for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and has published in many peer-reviewed journals. Her second book, One Health and the Politics of Antimicrobial Resistance, was published in June 2016 by Johns Hopkins University Press. Princeton University awarded her course, “Hogs, Bats, and Ebola: An Introduction to One Health policy,” with a 250th Anniversary Fund for Innovation in Undergraduate Education. A native of California, Dr. Kahn holds a B.S. degree in Nursing from UCLA, an M.D. from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, a Master’s degree in Public Health from Columbia University and a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Princeton University. Dr. Kahn is a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and is a recipient of the New Jersey Chapter’s Laureate Award. In 2014, she received a Presidential Award for Meritorious Service from the American Association of Public Health Physicians, and in 2016, the American Veterinary Epidemiology Society (AVES) awarded her with their highest honor for her work in One Health: the K.F. Meyer-James H. Steele Gold Head Cane Award.