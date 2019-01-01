Dr. Torres is the Humana Endowed Chair for the Social Determinants of Health at the University of Houston, where he holds faculty appointments in the Graduate College of Social Work and the College of Medicine. He researches health disparities, social determinants, and co-occurring disorders, and has been funded by SAMHSA, NIDA, ACF, and others. He is engaged in interprofessional education initiatives at the University and serves on several local and national boards, including SAMHSA’s Interdepartmental Substance Use Disorders Coordinating Committee and the National Hispanic/Latino Mental Health Technology Transfer Center.