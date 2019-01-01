Prof. dr. Margreet C. Vos is a professor of healthcare related infections at the department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of Erasmus Medical Centre. She is chair of the European study group of nosocomial Infections (ESGNI), and has an extensive list of publications on topics related to healthcare related infections, including on: infection prevention of MSSA/MRSA, the Search and Destroy strategy, hand hygiene, outbreaks and Hospital design. She is member or chair of several local, national and international committees or working groups which focus on developing guidelines about infection prevention, hospital design, microbial safety of medical devices and infection prevention and quality in infection control.