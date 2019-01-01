Maurizio Zani is Assistant Professor at the Physics Department of Politecnico di Milano, and Head of the Experimental teaching lab. ST2. He graduated in Electronic Engineering and received his PhD in Physics. He has done research on magnetic thin films with the technique based on magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE), studying the statistical behavior of the Barkhausen noise as a function of temperature and negative jumps of magnetization. Currently conducts research using scanning Electron microscopy and Auger spectroscopy (SAM), in particular in the study of diffusion process and self-organization of SiGe and GaAs nanostructures. He is involved in the Ultrafast Scanning Electron Microscopy (USEM) project at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (CNST-IIT). He is teacher for various study courses, has published several books in experimental physics, and is involved in various initiatives of scientific dissemination. Info: http://www.mauriziozani.it ; http://www.st2.fisi.polimi.it