Mariam Manuel is a graduate from the UNIVERSITY of HOUSTON, teachHOUSTON program, and the UTeach Engineering STEM Master’s program at the University of Texas in Austin. During the spring of 2016 Mariam Manuel returned to the UNIVERSITY of HOUSTON this time to serve as an Instructional Assistant Professor / Master Teacher for the teachHOUSTON program. Through this role Mariam is charged with teaching and inspiring the next generation of quality math and science teachers through inquiry based instruction and ongoing field-based experiences. In addition to her work for teachHOUSTON Mariam also teaches Physics 4345 (Physics for Pre-Service Teachers), a course that connects middle school physics state standards with content knowledge and instructional strategies that are designed to enhance student learning. Mariam is also the one of the writers and instructors for the Preparing for AP Physics I Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), offered through the University of Houston. The MOOC has served nearly 5000 students in more than 110 different countries. Prior to this Mariam Manuel served as the Instructional Specialist for the Robert Shaw Center for STEAM in the Katy Independent School District (KISD). As the instructional specialist Mariam was responsible for implementing STEAM-centric curriculum, programs, field trips, projects and summer camps appropriate for K-12 students. During her time with KISD Mariam Manuel also held the position of Science Instructional Coach for two high schools, a role through which she collaborated with nearly 60 teachers to support the delivery of secondary science instruction. Additionally, Mariam has taught both on-level and AP Physics I (formerly known as Pre-AP Physics) and played an integral role in writing the district physics curriculum consisting of rigorous labs, activities, and projects. Mariam currently serves on the UTeach STEM Educators Association (USEA) Executive Board as an alumni representative for the UTeach network. Mariam is also currently working for The National Math and Science Initiative as an independent consultant, a position through which she helps mentor first year science teachers all over the nation. Mariam Manuel is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Global STEM education through Texas Tech University.