Moses Gummadi

Consultant & Educator

Bio

Moses Gummadi is an independent consultant, educating people and helping businesses to create massive value for their customers, shareholders and employees, through Operational Excellence and Data Science. bit.ly/OpExChannel

Courses

Simulation of Call Centre Operations Using R Simmer

RStudio for Six Sigma - Control Charts

Simulation of KANBAN Production Control Using R Simmer

RStudio for Six Sigma - Hypothesis Testing

Simulation of Drum-Buffer-Rope Control Using R Simmer

RStudio for Six Sigma - Process Capability

RStudio for Six Sigma - Basic Descriptive Statistics

Simulation of Manufacturing Process Using R Simmer

Multi-Echelon Inventory Simulation Using R Simmer

Simulation of Inventory Replenishment Using R Simmer

Simulation of CONWIP Production Control Using R Simmer

Simulation of Covid-19 Testing Process Using R Simmer

RStudio for Six Sigma - Monte Carlo Simulation

