Nariman Gamal Lotfi

Industrial and Product Designer | Instructor

Nariman G. Lotfi is a Product Designer and Instructor. She is the current president of the Product Development and Management Association Egypt Chapter as well as a Board of Directors member in PDMA Global. She received her M.Sc. in 2014 from the German University in Cairo. Since then she has published several research papers in diverse design fields such as material studies, education systems, design management, sustainable development, and product design processes. She has also conducted projects, research and talks under the field of Biomimicry where she was awarded the Grand Prize in 2013 by the Biomimicry Institute. She has worked as a product design consultant working with local startups to launch successful products and has freelanced in several industrial and furniture design projects, both with startups and larger companies. She combines both her practical experience with her academic knowledge to supervise product design students in developing their skills to create successful and innovative products. She recently completed a Teaching Methodology Diploma and is currently working on her PhD degree focused on bridging the gap between the Egyptian industry and the product design education.

User-Experience: Create a Storyboard using Storyboarder

Create a workspace for a team project on Slack

Project Management: How to Create a Gantt Chart in Wrike

