Profile

Nikhil Murthy

Bio

Nikhil Murthy is an entrepreneur, researcher and consultant. As founder of Cognite Solutions, he consults for a variety of organizations on implementing deep learning solutions, with sectors ranging from health and energy to finance and automotive. By teaching the Coursera offering “An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning,” Nikhil has enabled thousands across the world to learn and explore the field. In addition, he helps teach "Introduction to Deep Learning" at MIT. He has authored research papers in machine learning in the fields of robotics, finance and natural language processing, and presented his findings in multiple software conferences, most recently at CVPR in Honolulu, Hawaii and O’ Reilly AI in San Francisco, California at student forums.

Courses

An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder