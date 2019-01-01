Nikhil Murthy is an entrepreneur, researcher and consultant. As founder of Cognite Solutions, he consults for a variety of organizations on implementing deep learning solutions, with sectors ranging from health and energy to finance and automotive. By teaching the Coursera offering “An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning,” Nikhil has enabled thousands across the world to learn and explore the field. In addition, he helps teach "Introduction to Deep Learning" at MIT. He has authored research papers in machine learning in the fields of robotics, finance and natural language processing, and presented his findings in multiple software conferences, most recently at CVPR in Honolulu, Hawaii and O’ Reilly AI in San Francisco, California at student forums.