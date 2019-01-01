Profile

Dr. Paige K. Evans

Clinical Associate Professor

Bio

Dr. Paige Evans is a Clinical Associate Professor in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at the University of Houston. She has served as a Master Teacher for the teachHOUSTON Program since 2008 where she works with pre-service secondary science and mathematics teachers to teach innovative science and mathematics lessons as well as obtain Texas Teacher Certification. She currently serves as the Director of Student Teaching; Instructor of Physics by Inquiry; Instructor of Gifted & Talented Education for Math and Science; Co-Investigator of the NSF Noyce Scholarship and Internship Program at teachHOUSTON; Principal Investigator and Executive Director of the ExxonMobil Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp; and Co-Director of the Bonnie J. Dunbar STEM Academy at teachHOUSTON. Dr. Evans received the Teaching Excellence Award at the University of Houston in 2013 and the Group Teaching Excellence Award at the University of Houston in 2014. Prior to teaching at UH, she taught all levels of high school physics for 15 years including AP Physics B, AP Physics C Mechanics, and AP Physics C E&M.

Courses

Preparing for the AP Physics 1 Exam

