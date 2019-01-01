Profile

Paul Lu, Doctor of Business Administration, PMP

Instructor

    Bio

    Paul Lu, D.B.A., PMP, has over 35 years of experience in the aviation industry. He has managed commercial, government, and international projects and programs at several Fortune 500 companies.

    Lu has led project teams in research and Development (R&D), product development, new product launch, new business, and sustaining projects. His project management experience is in the areas of strategy, leadership, project planning, implementation, international projects, procurement, risk management, and cost management. Lu has extensive international business experience and has conducted business in Asia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

    Lu has been developing and teaching courses for UCI’s Division of Continuing Education for over fifteen years. He has taught in the Project Management program as well as the Business Analyst program. His current interests are in project initiation and planning.

    Lu holds a Doctorate in Business Administration. His area of research is in the field of relationship marketing in the project management environment. Lu also holds a Master’s in Aeronautical Science.

    Courses

    Project Launch

