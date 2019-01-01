Master in applied linguistics at Unicamp with research on the uses of technology in education. I graduated in Languages at Unicamp at 2010, and since 2008, I have worked with software documentation, professional training projects, PwD training programs, and, as e-learning instructional designer and Portuguese teacher. Since 2012, I am an educational entrepreneur and co-founder at Mupi, an edtech startup engaged in bringing new ideas on how education is thought and delivered, changing and improving the uses of technology in the field of education