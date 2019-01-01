Senior Lecturer, Te Puna Wānanga, Faculty of Education
Peter Keegan (Waikato-Maniapoto, Ngati Porou) received his PhD in Applied Linguistics from Victoria University of Wellington in 2003. He coordinated the Māori language developments of Project asTTle (Assessment Tools for Teaching and Learning). Peter’s research interests include Māori language (in particular Māori word formation and changes in Māori pronunciation), Māori and indigenous-medium education and Māori achievement (in both English and Māori-medium contexts). He is also interested in research methods in Māori and indigenous education, especially involving measurement and quantitative approaches. He is a senior lecturer in Te Puna Wānanga, the Faculty of Education, University of Auckland.