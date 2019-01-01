Prof.dr.ir. Pieter van Gelder is Professor of Safety Science in the Safety and Security Science section at TU Delft. He is also the director of the TU Delft Safety and Security Institute, Chairman of the ESRA Technical Committee on Natural Hazards (European Safety and Reliability Association) and Programme Director of MoSHE executive education (Management of Safety, Health and Environment). He has published a large number of very highly cited papers in the field of infrastructure safety. His background is in the statistical modelling of high impact Low Probability (HILP) events and the consequent decision making processes, with applications to natural hazards and infrastructures.