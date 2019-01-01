בעל תואר ד"ר בפיסיקה מאוניברסיטת תל אביב (1995). חבר במכון איינשטיין למתמטיקה משנת 1998. מכהן כיו"ר המכון משנת 2011. מחקריו עוסקים בתורת האלסטיות, תורת הזרימה ותהליכים אקראיים, ויישומיהם בתחומי הפיסיקה, מדעי המחשב וההנדסה. Received his PhD from Tel Aviv University in 1995. A member of the Einstein Institute of Mathematics since 1998. Chair of the Institute since 2011. His research is in the fields of elasticity theory, fluid mechanics, and stochastic processes, and their applications in physics, computer science, and engineering.